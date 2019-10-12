I can no longer sit silently and watch the president overtly hide evidence from a duly constituted congressional inquiry.
Claiming "hoax," "fake news" and "witch hunt" does not relieve Mr. Trump from discharging his responsibilities under the law. In recent days, his actions to block any of his official (and even his political) minions from testifying to Congress is nothing short of obstruction of justice.
Coupled with his orders to disobey congressional subpoenas, these efforts can only remind the American public of how President Nixon directed his staff to obstruct justice during the Watergate incident that brought down his presidency.
Hiding verbatim transcripts of official communications in a secret archive meant for national security protection sounds very much like erasing 18 minutes of an incriminating tape recording in the Nixon Oval Office.
You have free articles remaining.
How can our Nebraska senatorial and congressional delegations turn a blind eye to this blatant attempt to obstruct the course of justice? When will they put the national interest of the United States before knee-jerk party politics?
Please help in making this clear to Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse and Reps. Jeff Fortenberry, Don Bacon and Adrian Smith.
Our great country and Nebraska's congressional delegation can no longer sit idly by. Inaction smacks of approval. This should be unacceptable to all of us.
Peter Levitov, Lincoln