Letter, 12/4: True patriots know the enemy

I am proud to be an American. The fact that this experiment in democracy has endured for nearly 250 years is due to the pride that we and our predecessors have taken in making it work.

For some reason, we have individuals in our country who now are taking a different view. They feel that an enemy of our country is more believable than our own intelligence agencies.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This enemy, who attacked the 2016 election, is blaming this attack on a country it invaded and occupies to this day. It started a rumor that the country it invaded was responsible for this attack. How convenient.

We wouldn’t be stupid enough to believe this, would we? Yes. We have elected politicians who are trumpeting this very lie. These politicians, and those who support them, need to be patriotic to this democracy or leave. True patriots will be more than willing to support a gofundme site to pay for their move to the country of this enemy they now support. Goodbye and good riddance.

Gerald Larkins, Diller

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0