Letter: Tribes might offer a solution

Supreme Court Abortion

People protest about abortion, Friday, June 24, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

 Steve Helber

Native American tribes have sovereign nation status. They are not regulated by state governments and only on a limited basis by the federal government.

Most tribes have their own law enforcement and medical services. These medical services are for members of the tribal community, however, in cases of emergencies they can be offered to noncommunity members. There is a possibility that life-threatening pregnancies requiring an abortion could be offered to nontribal members in states prohibiting abortions.

The only way to find out is to call tribal headquarters in your state. 

Bob Hardy, Lincoln

