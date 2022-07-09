Letter: Tribes might offer a solution

Native American tribes have sovereign nation status. They are not regulated by state governments and only on a limited basis by the federal government.
Most tribes have their own law enforcement and medical services. These medical services are for members of the tribal community, however, in cases of emergencies they can be offered to noncommunity members. There is a possibility that life-threatening pregnancies requiring an abortion could be offered to nontribal members in states prohibiting abortions.
The only way to find out is to call tribal headquarters in your state.
Bob Hardy, Lincoln