Letter: Trees, water and our future

Lincoln’s climate appears to be changing differently than most places on the planet. Lincoln’s July high temperatures in 1911 to 1940 were 110 to 115 degrees. But the highest temperatures since 1954 have never exceeded 108.

Similar trends occur in June and August. What could cause this? Around 1940, Kansas and Nebraska were covered with about 24 million acres of wheat and oats along with millions of acres of bromegrass pasture. Very little water came from these lands from June to August.

Today, much of this land is covered with about 29 million acres of corn, beans, and hundreds of millions of trees. This vegetation pumps out up to a quarter inch or more of water a day. Studies of the Amazon jungle find the vegetation also pumps out a lot of water. This water changes the climate to include increasing rainfall.

Maybe summer rainfall could be increased in the Great Plains if we did two things. First, create a carbon credit for landowners who save trees instead of removing them. Second, use all means available to capture as much rainfall as possible and cycle and recycle through vegetation like the Amazon. This might lead to less water needed for irrigation and more water in streams.

Richard Slama, Lincoln

