Letter, 2/6: Trees only part of carbon solution

Thanks, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, for highlighting climate change/climate volatility in your latest Fort Report.

As Rep. Fortenberry correctly describes, pulling excess carbon out of the atmosphere is essential to solving climate volatility. Trees are great at this, particularly trees in the rainforests of South America and southern Asia. Stopping the cutting or burning of rainforests is a great first step. According to the University of Maryland, “the tropics lost 12 million hectares of tree cover in 2018, the fourth-highest annual loss since record-keeping began in 2001.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska’s grasslands already sequester carbon. As farmers incorporate cover crops, prairie strips and farming practices like no-till or low-till to their land, they also sequester carbon and build healthier soil. Paying farmers for this service would be another win-win.

I agree with Rep. Fortenberry that trees are great at capturing carbon, but we must also reduce emissions drastically. A majority of economists across the political spectrum agree that a carbon pricing proposal that puts a steadily rising fee on carbon production at the source and then pays dividends to American families is the best strategy in the government toolbox. There is a bill in the House that would do all of this and grow our economy.

Moni Usasz, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0