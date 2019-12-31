Letter, 1/1: Treasurer's ads are inappropriate
What a shame that we have to educate a so-called public professional -- the state treasurer, no less -- in the notion that taxpayers' perception becomes taxpayers' reality.

I have noticed the ads on television several times and thought to myself how inappropriate they are. From everything I have read, the state has no money to throw down a rat hole (except for a new football coaching staff every few years), and, as to the lack of competitive bids, how about following the procurement rules established by the State's Department of Administrative Services?

Indeed, what does it take to get elected officials to understand that winning an election does not give them the right to spend our money as if it is their own. I am so frustrated by the behavior of so many public officials; what lessons of life are we teaching our kiddos?

Another year that ended on a sad note.

Duffy Keller, Culbertson

