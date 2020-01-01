Letter, 1/2: Treasurer has crossed a line
Letter, 1/2: Treasurer has crossed a line

Capitol Exterior Assessment, 7.16

High-altitude climbers with the company Vertical Access assess portions of the exterior of the Capitol on Tuesday, July 16.

 KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star

A few years back I started getting nice advertising from a state office. Of note was the name on nearly every page. Now I see our State Treasurer John Murante doing something similar. I think it's wrong. Spending over $700,000 advertising himself and his position is not what I pay taxes for. An honest man could never stretch his own brain to justify this. Only dishonest men will defend it. If more of this is occurring elsewhere it should stop. I think appropriate terminations need to occur coupled with penalties and or fines. The line has been crossed ...

Jon Hempel, Lincoln

