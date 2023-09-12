Transgender people are just normal people. As a transgender woman, I want to emphasize that we are just ordinary people seeking happiness, love and fulfillment. While our gender identities may differ from ours assigned at birth, this is just one facet of our multifaceted lives.

It's important to dispel misconceptions that surround transgender individuals. Contrary to the belief that it's a choice, our gender identity is intrinsic, and we merely aim to align our physical appearance with our true selves. Additionally, the idea that we pose a threat is unfounded. In reality, transgender individuals are often targets of discrimination, harassment and violence.

Our society should embrace diversity and understand that transgender people are valuable contributors to our communities. By fostering acceptance, we can create a world where everyone, irrespective of gender identity, can live genuinely without fear of bias or rejection. We share the same humanity, and this commonality should unite us in our quest for love, compassion and equality for all.

Let us work together to create an inclusive environment where transgender individuals can live authentically and free from discrimination. We are your friends, neighbors, coworkers and family members, deserving of the same rights and respect as everyone else.

Dylan Seaman, Lincoln