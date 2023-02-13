My family recently emailed Sen. Dave Murman in opposition to some of the many bills in the Legislature targeting transgender youth. These bills are very personal to me and my family because my younger brother and I are both trans. Murman responded to our email, saying “I cannot encourage anyone in sin. Encouraging sin is not showing love.”

Since when is it the role of our state senators to exact "divine judgment” on their constituents? Is it a sin for parents to love their children and want to ensure they can grow up healthy and confident in themselves? Cherry-picking lines from the Bible to support political attacks is not Christian, and it is not appropriate behavior from Nebraska representatives.

Trans kids are kids. They are students and siblings and members of loving families. They shouldn't have to worry about whether they can get the health care they need, whether they can play on sports teams with their friends or where they have to use the bathroom.

They should be free to play and learn and be kids without politicians staging political attacks on their freedom. Trans children deserve the love the Bible tells us to extend to all our neighbors.

Isabella Manhart, Omaha