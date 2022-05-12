 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Transfers, NIL harming game

  • 0
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.06

Lincoln, Nebraska - 11/06/2021 - Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State's Jeremy Ruckert (88) in the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

 EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star

As a 1960 NU grad, I have been a rabid Husker football fan since our memorable victory over OU. I have lost my enthusiasm of late since the transfer portal and NIL has made college football a semi-processional game.

Players seem to go where they will get the most NIL dollars and not to play amateur football or get a college degree.

The transfer portal has made it worse. Players leave schools easily if the grass is greener. There seems to be little college spirit. It seems to have been replaced by a “what’s in it for me” attitude. I hope I am wrong but I don’t think so.

James Brown, East Wenatchee, Washington

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Nurses rallying for change

Letter: Nurses rallying for change

Nurses from all over the country will be participating in a National Nurses' March on Thursday. The largest group will be marching to Congress…

Letter: No freedom without control

Letter: No freedom without control

Liberty and freedom are two values we hold dear as Americans. Yet these two values are being threatened by the courts and by legislation. Ever…

Letter: Don't miss chance to act

Letter: Don't miss chance to act

Everyone admits that the weather has changed for the worse; 67% of Nebraskans recognize it is due to climate change. We see the droughts, floo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News