Letter: Transfers, NIL harming game

As a 1960 NU grad, I have been a rabid Husker football fan since our memorable victory over OU. I have lost my enthusiasm of late since the transfer portal and NIL has made college football a semi-processional game.

Players seem to go where they will get the most NIL dollars and not to play amateur football or get a college degree.

The transfer portal has made it worse. Players leave schools easily if the grass is greener. There seems to be little college spirit. It seems to have been replaced by a “what’s in it for me” attitude. I hope I am wrong but I don’t think so.

James Brown, East Wenatchee, Washington

