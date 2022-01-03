Letter: Transfer portal alters athletics

I’ve always been a fan of Nebraska athletics. Probably because my grandfather was. City manager in Clarinda, Iowa, he was.

Once had an elderly gentleman tell me that my grandfather was the only man in town allowed to hoist a Nebraska flag on his front porch on Saturdays. That was because the whole town knew he plowed the streets of snow himself because there wasn’t money in the city’s budget. Streets plowed of snow will make any Iowa fan OK with a Nebraska flag flying, even in Iowa. Trust me, I heard the sarcastic jeers at the local Hy-Vee.

I think it goes back to what University of Nebraska athletics means to the state. There are no professional teams outside of the minor leagues. Not to end a sentence with a preposition, but the work that these student athletes put in gives the people of Nebraska something to root for. But then things come up that are not a part of what used to be the norm in college sports.

The transfer portal appeared, and all the assumptions came. I do wonder sometimes when I get notifications on my phone about student athletes entering the transfer portal if there is something they want to say.