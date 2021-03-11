 Skip to main content
Letter: Train sounds soothing for some
Quiet zone

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe train passes by homes near First and F streets. Lancaster County's Railroad Transportation Safety District is considering creating a quiet zone covering the eight crossings in southwest Lincoln.

 ERIC GREGORY/Lincoln Journal Star

The March 3 Journal Star column, "City studying railroad quiet zones," brings fond memories of when the Rock Island Railroad ran through Antelope Park. This house is one-half block up from 33rd Street, and our folks moved here in 1958.

I don't recall ever losing sleep due to the sound of a train whistle. If I did awaken, I probably fell right back to sleep with no harm done. Now, if I'm fortunate and the wind is out of the west, I can still hear the coal trains pulling out of Hobson Yard heading southward. These go farther than Nebraska City. I miss the long and short whistles, unique to each engineer.

Maybe it's different for people if the trains were there first or if the train route came after you've settled into your neighborhood. I hope you come to appreciate the sounds that move our economy. Train sounds are very, very good to me.

Sara D. Lang, Lincoln

