Letter: Tragic end of our nation

I can’t watch it any more. It is heart wrenching. Innocent little ones bathed in blood is more than anyone should be able to comprehend. And yet, Colorado 20 years ago, Connecticut 10 years ago, Florida four years ago and hundreds of school shootings with lesser death counts during those years, not to mention churches, concerts, supermarkets -- and still no courage on the part of our so-called leaders.

Redemption from our deadly national scourge will only come when we cease to have the best Congress, state legislators and governors that money can buy. Only when they stop getting paid off for their stands regarding weaponry will these tragedies begin to subside. They know that the historical memory of the typical American is probably no more than a few weeks, as we move our focus from one crisis to another. And so they have no fear that they will ever pay a price for doing exactly what their gun-lobby masters want them to do — which is nothing.

I am at the apex of my years, and sadly, I think, probably witnessing the end stage of the great American experiment and dream unless there is a shift in the attitudes of masses of Americans. If you think this is exaggeration, please remember that self-dealing politicians care only for their hold on power and the next fat donation even if the cost may be dead children and a phony call for “thoughts and prayers.”

Rabbi Michael Weisser, Lincoln

