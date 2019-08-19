I ordered one of the new T-shirts from the Nebraska Tourism Commission with its catchy punchline "Honestly, it's not for everyone."
With it now in hand, I see our red state is emblazoned with "Nebraska" in large letters, but the catchphrase which has garnered so much positive attention is barely readable owing to its small print size. I dare say, some men might embarrass themselves if they tried to read those words were the shirt worn by a female.
This is as big a graphic design "triumph" as our laughable state license plates with their barely visible, spectral sower (the prototype of which had already garnered ridicule on late night TV shows). Who on earth actually checks these things before they're manufactured and marketed?
Jim Hejduk, Lincoln