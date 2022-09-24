Letter: Too many kids go hungry

Based on U.S. Census Bureau data, more than 23 million families in the United States currently experience food insecurity.

As a community pediatrician and child hunger advocate, I understand the link between food insecurity and child health and development.

I also fully understand the pain of child hunger because my sisters and I suffered from food insecurity growing up. If you believe you know what a hungry child looks like, you’re wrong. You have no clue.

There are many hungry children who go under the radar and are not reaching their full potential, who can’t focus because of a growling stomach.

In a rise to a higher occasion for children, Congress came together during the pandemic to ensure that all children had access to healthy school meals.

Unfortunately, the economic fallout of the pandemic has continued, but legislation to support ongoing child nutrition programs has not been re-authorized.

Because of congressional inaction, millions of children have lost automatic access to nutritious meals as the new school year begins.

It’s clear that it’s time for Congress to pass long-overdue legislation to reauthorize federal child nutrition programs.

Dr. Karla Lester, Lincoln