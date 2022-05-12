 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Too many guns or people?

The original Constitution of the United States was drafted and approved in article 7 of the document on Sept. 17, 1787. The Bill of Rights including the Second Amendment did not come into effect until Dec. 15, 1791.

Article one, section 8 includes the following: to raise and support armies, to provide for the calling forth of a militia, to provide for organizing, army and discipling the militia and for governing such part of them as may be employed in the service of the United States.

The Bill of Rights, including the Second Amendment, was not enacted until  two years after our first government was seated. It cannot be argued that the Constitution established gun rights when ratified in 1788. It was not until 2008 that individual possession of guns independent of service in a state militia was approved  by the Supreme Court in the case of The District of Columbia v. Heller, it is now therefore legal for individuals to own and bear arms.

Looking back at the Second Amendment, it says: “a well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” It should be obvious that the intent of the Second Amendment was to make arms readily available for the support of the militia, time being of the essence in an emergency. Remember the Minutemen. In an emergency they would not have time to go to an armory to collect their weapons.

I cannot imagine that our forefathers could have conceived of the colonies stretching from the Atlantic to the Pacific, from Mexico to Canada, with 330 million citizens and over 400 million guns. It would have been helpful if they had clarified their intentions. Are there too many guns or too many people?

Bob Hardy, Lincoln

