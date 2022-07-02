 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Lincoln Journal Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln

Letter: Today's 'Emperor's new clothes'

  • 0
Trump Republicans

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Road to Majority conference Friday in Nashville, Tennessee.

 Mark Humphrey, Associated Press

There once was a president so fond of the trappings of power and influence that he refused to give up his seat to his successor. He and his cronies devised a plan to overturn the election.

First they spread conspiracy theories that the election was "rigged." Then they asked some state officials to alter their electoral votes in favor of the president. At the same time the president asked Department of Justice officials to “just say that the election was corrupt and leave the rest up to me and the Republican congressmen.”

Like the boy in the fairy tale who spoke up and said, "But he has no clothes on,” all of the Republican officials said, “But there is no evidence of fraud. If I do your bidding, I will be breaking my oath to the constitution, the country, and the rule of law.”

Some of the president’s attorneys, trained to understand the law, pretended that the plan to overturn the election was legal. They didn’t dare admit to the president that it wouldn’t pass muster if challenged in court.

People are also reading…

As a last-ditch effort by the president to pressure his vice president to refuse to certify the election was unsuccessful.

With time running out, the desperate president and his band of chosen men continued to foster the “Big Lie” and fomented a mob of citizens to march on the Capitol. The lives of many law enforcement officers were upended by the riot.

In the ending to the fairy tale: “The Emperor suspected they were right. But he thought, 'This procession has got to go on.' So he walked more proudly than ever, as his noblemen held high the train that wasn't there at all.”

Julia Larson, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Indifference to human life

Letter: Indifference to human life

When State Sen. Tom Brewer’s bill to permit unregulated carry of weapons succumbed to a rare instance of political sanity, Brewer became ill-t…

Letter: Pansing Brooks offers hope

Letter: Pansing Brooks offers hope

The congressional seat in the Nebraska 1st District will twice pit Patty Pansing Brooks against Mike Flood to determine the next congressperso…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News