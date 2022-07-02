Letter: Today's 'Emperor's new clothes'

There once was a president so fond of the trappings of power and influence that he refused to give up his seat to his successor. He and his cronies devised a plan to overturn the election.

First they spread conspiracy theories that the election was "rigged." Then they asked some state officials to alter their electoral votes in favor of the president. At the same time the president asked Department of Justice officials to “just say that the election was corrupt and leave the rest up to me and the Republican congressmen.”

Like the boy in the fairy tale who spoke up and said, "But he has no clothes on,” all of the Republican officials said, “But there is no evidence of fraud. If I do your bidding, I will be breaking my oath to the constitution, the country, and the rule of law.”

Some of the president’s attorneys, trained to understand the law, pretended that the plan to overturn the election was legal. They didn’t dare admit to the president that it wouldn’t pass muster if challenged in court.

As a last-ditch effort by the president to pressure his vice president to refuse to certify the election was unsuccessful.

With time running out, the desperate president and his band of chosen men continued to foster the “Big Lie” and fomented a mob of citizens to march on the Capitol. The lives of many law enforcement officers were upended by the riot.

In the ending to the fairy tale: “The Emperor suspected they were right. But he thought, 'This procession has got to go on.' So he walked more proudly than ever, as his noblemen held high the train that wasn't there at all.”

Julia Larson, Lincoln

