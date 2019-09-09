{{featured_button_text}}
FEATURE, 8.17

LINCOLN, NEB. - 8/17/2019 - Kendall Partch makes a wish as she throws a coin she got from the fountain back in to it on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Bill Harris Iron Horse Park. EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

With another summer in the books, we wanted to take a minute to thank the visitors of Lincoln’s city parks for supporting the City of Lincoln’s Play Tobacco Free policy. We strive to create spaces in our community where individuals, children and families can enjoy healthy outdoor recreation.

In 2012, Lincoln city parks became tobacco free in locations frequented by children. These areas include playgrounds, ballfields, pools, Jim Ager Junior Golf Course and picnic shelters. This policy supports the health and safety of park visitors and ensures an outdoor environment perfect to play and grow.

This year, thanks to the hard work of Lincoln Parks and Recreation staff, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Public Health Department and park visitors, we celebrated a fantastic accomplishment: There were no smoking complaints during the summer at any city park.

Thank you, Lincoln, for making our parks wonderful places to play. We look forward to another successful season in 2020 -- see you then!

Tiffany Quicke, Lincoln

President, Tobacco-Free Lancaster County Coalition

