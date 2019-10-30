Not sure how much progress the Journal Star is going to make toward its platform of civility if its editorial writers and guest columnists continue to stoke partisanship by pretending to take the high ground yet yielding unbalanced arguments.
In its editorial (“Intolerance abounds as San Francisco ban hits home,” Oct. 23), all responsibility for “intolerance” is placed on San Francisco. Just a few days prior, columnist Ruben Navarrette (“DeGeneres-Bush photo prompts cheap shots,” Oct. 15) jabs at liberalism for “being convinced they're right” and feeling “morally superior to everyone else” to the point of not listening to criticism.
Both of these examples are critical of folks on the left, perhaps correctly, but everybody’s playing this taking-turns-slapping-faces game. We must agree that we have little hope of turning the tide of division unless we can present information differently. On top of this, one-sided arguments are bloody boring.
If anyone — hello, anyone? — is serious about approaching those with opposite opinions, consider putting some skin in the game and admitting something, anything the opposing view might have a tiny bit of a rationale thought about. Give them something, in other words.
If you can’t do this, admit that you’re just talking to your base, which is what got us in the current mess. I know it’s hard. Think. Listen.
If curious, this approach called a Rogerian argument is taught in school. Adults often forget they’re the ones who need to keep learning, re-learning and practicing lessons. I know this all too well myself.
Phip Ross, Lincoln