Letter: Tired of the hypocrisy

Election logo 2020

Aren't you tired. I am. The hypocrisy is exhausting. Why is it when the working or middle class is given some relief, it’s unfair and socialism?

I don’t recall the outrage over unfairness and socialism when $16 billion was given to farmers for Donald Trump's failed trade war with China, or the PPP loans forgiven to Jim Pillen and Mike Flood or the $100,000 per year to Sen. Deb Fisher as a grazing subsidy.

Anyone who voted for an unpaid $2 trillion tax cut for the wealthy and corporations should get no say on targeted relief for working middle-class Americans.

A rising tide lifts all boats, or is it socialism for me and not for thee? Voting no on caps for insulin and no on additional veterans' benefits act until they were shamed into reversing course. Why do Republicans despise the working and middle-class Americans? Nebraska, we have an opportunity to do better, let’s seize it!

Susan Priest, Lincoln

