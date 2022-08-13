Letter: Time to vote your conscience

Now that the Department of Justice has begun working in concert with the Jan. 6 House congressional committee, Trump loyalists have started crawling out of the woodwork to comply with the latest subpoenas recently served them.

This new response (the DOJ subpoena has legal teeth) puts in sharp relief the meaning of those previous displays of arrogant disregard for Congress.

By thumbing their noses at the House of Representatives, those loyalists have repeatedly shown contempt not only for the entire structure of our democratic government, but also for the American people — you and me — since the House special committee, tasked with gathering all pertinent facts regarding Trump’s failed coup d’état, is working on our behalf.

Such contempt is nothing new in American politics: recall Senator Cruz’s bungled dishonorable attempt to flee Texas for Cancun when he should’ve been helping his constituents following the “Blue Norther” that crippled the Lone Star’s mismanaged, deregulated power grid.

However, the corruption such contempt has lately spawned throughout state and local governments, mostly through furtherance of the nonsense 2020 election Big Lie, is a disturbing development.

But now that Kansans have said by their astounding voter turnout they’re not going to allow legislators to deprive women of their equal right to determine what’s best for themselves regarding their life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness, a sea change in thinking appears to be coming.

To welcome and further that change, all Americans of good will need to vote their conscience since most politicians don’t have the right stuff to vote theirs.

Liam O. Purdon, Lincoln