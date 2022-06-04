 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Time to vote them out

People leave the Uvalde Civic Center after a shooting Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

 William Luther, Associated Press

The words to a song by John Mellencamp have been stuck in my head recently: “Ain't that America, home of the free ...”

What a proud nation we have become -- where kids are bullied so badly some grow up to be school shooters, and the bullies grow up and get elected. Shame on all of us.

If you think politicians like Donald Trump, Greg Abbott, Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, Josh Hawley, Kevin McCarthy, Ron DeSantis, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Pete Ricketts, Jim Pillen and Deb Fischer (to name but a few) are "good Christian" leaders who have America's best interests at heart, then you are dead asleep.

Wake up, America. They don't give a hoot about you. They love money and power. Vote them out!

Nancy Brt, Lincoln

