Letter: Time to vote for the future

Ever since John Winthrop’s 1630 coining of the phrase “a city upon a hill” to describe the Puritan errand into the American wilderness, retrograde autocratic impulsion to establish theocracy has lingered in our midst.

Luckily, our Founding Fathers, mostly products of the Enlightenment, understood the Roman maxim, "It’s valid to conclude from actuality to possibility, but not from possibility to actuality," and so established a democratic republic informed by a Constitution consisting of principles based upon reasoning and custom.

That product of thinking and actual experience lasted until this year when six shallow-minded Supreme Court justices, concluding from possibility to actuality, overturned Roe v. Wade, thus denying a woman’s equal right of choice regarding her own body, which legally established, in violation of the 13th Amendment, the condition of women’s involuntary servitude as state-mandated “baby-makers.”

This implicit misogynistic criminalization of women’s unalienable right to pursue happiness, symptomatic of the current larger Republican-led assault upon democratic republicanism, constitutes a crisis in thinking traceable to “pro-life” sophistry positing conception as the actuality of life, which it isn’t, given gestation’s nature and vicissitudes until viability, and not as the possibility of life, which it is, given the locus of its occurrence and uterine placentation’s natural condition of absolute dependency.

Despite current brazen widespread un-American Republican tactics limiting voter turnout, all Americans of good will now need to save democracy and the rule of law by voting into office all candidates whose thinking is not of the 17th century but of the present age.

Liam O. Purdon, Lincoln

