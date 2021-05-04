 Skip to main content
Letter: Time to unpack US Supreme Court
Letter: Time to unpack US Supreme Court

Security fencing surrounds the Supreme Court building on March 21 on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

 PATRICK SEMANSKY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The number of justices allocated to the Supreme Court has changed six times in U.S. history.

Now we have the a conveniently forgetful Nebraska attorney general decrying Democrats’ efforts to once again change the number of Supreme Court Justices. He calls it “packing the court” for political purposes. This comes from a man who sought to abridge the Constitution by declaring voters of other states null and void.

Perhaps Mr. Peterson forgets the last four years, where his party’s senators refused to hold hearings for Supreme Court nominees during the Obama administration, thereby violating their oath and abrogating their Constitutional duties. In doing so, they packed the court, pure and simple.

And then they packed the court again by rushing through a Trump nominee in the last dying weeks of a hateful, corrupt, and narcissist presidency. So who packed the court for political reasons?

Not the Democrats. The Democrats are trying to unpack the Supreme Court. Furthermore, two recent nominees were approved by corrupt senators, led by Mitch McConnell, who ignored their constitutional oath and duties for political reasons. There are currently seven legitimate justices and two packed, illegitimate justices.

It’s time to unpack the court. And, yes, maybe put term limits of 20 years or so on the justices. Times change.

Kenneth E. Mitchell, Wahoo

