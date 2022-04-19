Letter: Time to try new leadership

In "Coningsby or the New Generation," a novel now unread by most, Benjamin Disraeli makes an important point about the general reaction in England and the 1834 Reform Bill. In then-rapidly-industrializing Britain, he observes, most everyone discovered suddenly they’d “altogether outgrown, not the spirit, but the organization, of [their] institutions.”

The result, he continues, was that the English people, “in a novel and painful position, found themselves without guides.”

This foray into English history is offered as an instructive analogy of where we now find ourselves without guides, partly the result of contemporary living’s ever-increasing hurry-scurry pace, but mostly the result of the previous administration’s deliberate repudiation and even ham-handed destruction of our institutions.

In the wake of that near-catastrophic disruption now witnessed is the revival of the same reactionary distemper that brought us to the novel and painful position in which we now find ourselves — gun-toting Republican gubernatorial candidates promising to protect us (From what, menacing Iowans?), to maintain our values (What, their moldy prejudices?), and to trust them because they’re men of faith (What, no separation between church and state?).

No, the time’s come to reject such old-white-man, fear-mongering, retrograde thinking and to find in the new, younger generation those who will rejuvenate the organization of our institutions, engendering anew the spirit leading those in 1789 to “form a more perfect union” by reestablishing justice, reinsuring domestic tranquility, re-providing for the common defense, re-promoting the general welfare, and re-securing the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.

The time has come for Carol Blood for governor and Patty Pansing Brooks in Congress.

Liam O. Purdon, Lincoln

