Letter: Time to trim our taxes

If the federal government made Tax Freedom Day – the point in the year one has paid off his or her federal, state and local tax obligation – a national holiday, every year voters will get madder than an unregulated firecracker during the week of the holiday. And their anger will produce an annual surge in demand for information about government spending, just like the surge in demand for firecrackers during the week of the Fourth of July. Groups like the American Enterprise Institute and the Brookings Institution can mark the week with voters’ guides about government spending.