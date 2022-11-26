Letter: Time to trim our taxes

If the federal government made Tax Freedom Day – the point in the year one has paid off his or her federal, state and local tax obligation – a national holiday, every year voters will get madder than an unregulated firecracker during the week of the holiday. And their anger will produce an annual surge in demand for information about government spending, just like the surge in demand for firecrackers during the week of the Fourth of July. Groups like the American Enterprise Institute and the Brookings Institution can mark the week with voters’ guides about government spending.
Voters will get madder each year as their taxes go up, and the holiday moves back because it is taking longer for them to pay their taxes -- which will make their politicians happier to cut government spending.
At our current tax rate of 29.5% our holiday would have been on April 18 in 2022. It was Jan. 22 in 1900, March 31 in 1950 and May 1 in 2000. The moving holiday would be a monument to our government spending trends and a reminder to voters.
Stanley Krauter, Lincoln