Letter, 2/13: Time to tax candy, soft drinks

I read with interest the article in the Lincoln Journal Star ("Senator says it's time to add sales tax to candy, soft drinks in Nebraska," Jan. 31) about the bill (LB810) offered by Sen. John McCollister to tax candy and soft drinks.

I support this legislation because I believe we need to broaden the tax base, and this bill does exactly that. The fact that so many organizations rose in opposition is an indication that the senator is on the right track. Their arguments that it “represents a tax on food,” “would be burdensome for retailers,” “is a tax on groceries that would damage sales at convenience stores and supermarkets” are nonsense.

Candy and soft drinks are hardly staples. If people want the product, they will pay the tax and won’t think twice about it. How many times has the tax on alcohol and tobacco products been raised and resulted in people buying less of those products? Zero. Damaged sales? Not hardly.