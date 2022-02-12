Letter: Time to talk about river water

The demand of water today are far different from what they were in 1923.

What does the Colorado-Nebraska 1923 Compact call for? No doubt if the future plans/demands from South Platte River by the partner states approaches or exceed what projected flows can support, it's time for the partners to negotiate.

It is not time for one partner to make an unreasonable claim that cannot be delivered. Negotiations will likely extend beyond the current governor's term; when do they begin?

Lavon Sumption, Lincoln

