Letter: Time to talk about river water

canal remnants

Remnants of the aborted 1894 Perkins County Canal can be seen running through the middle of this photo about 5 miles southeast of Ovid, Colorado. Some 600 drought-stricken settlers crossed the state line into Sedgwick County and personally dug about 16 miles of an intended 65-mile canal before their financing collapsed. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts wants to invoke the state’s 1923 South Platte River Compact with Colorado, which gave Nebraska the right to revive and finish the canal.

 Todd von Kampen, North Platte Telegraph

The demand of water today are far different from what they were in 1923.

What does the Colorado-Nebraska 1923 Compact call for? No doubt if the future plans/demands from South Platte River by the partner states approaches or exceed what projected flows can support, it's time for the partners to negotiate.

It is not time for one partner to make an unreasonable claim that cannot be delivered. Negotiations will likely extend beyond the current governor's term; when do they begin?

Lavon Sumption, Lincoln

