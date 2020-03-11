Letter, 3/12: Time to take action on climate

What do you do when leading scientific organizations study and report that human-caused climate change has and will negatively impact our ecosystems, economy, health and habitats? You do something about it.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the Fourth National Climate Assessment and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration all state that intense weather phenomena will continue to occur across the nation. Here in Nebraska a group of young people are asking their elected representatives to act.

Students of Prairie Hill Learning Center researched environmental issues surrounding our state, then drafted Nebraska Climate Resolution LR294, requesting the Nebraska Legislature to declare that the state has a moral obligation to address the climate crisis.

Studies predict large storms and heat waves will increase, along with rising temperatures, depleted water supplies, more droughts and wildfires, flooding and sea levels rising all due to carbon emissions from burning coal, crude oil and natural gas. We can’t take back tomorrow, but we can plan for a future that protects our natural resources.