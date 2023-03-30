Scapegoating requires a sinister mixture of false claims and clear orders. Disinformation, conspiracy thinking and fanning paranoia are keys in creating scapegoats. Falsehoods are required to subvert reality in order to stoke panic. At the later stages, the scapegoating method reveals with chilling clarity what should happen to the scapegoated group.

Scapegoating has been common throughout history. And we are seeing it today. Take for instance at CPAC, where the “eradication” of all transgender people was explicitly called for. There can be no confusion around the word "eradicate." It means erase, destroy and murder.

My grandparents, three of them veterans of World War II, warned me at a young age what demanding the eradication of a group of people leads to.

Transgender and queer people’s lives are under attack from those who wish to gain financial and political power and from those whose ignorance has curdled into hatred.

The purpose of scapegoats is to distract us from real problems, like unaffordable housing and corporate pollution. Scapegoating one group of people also makes it easier for those who are power hungry to start to curtail the freedoms of other groups of people.

It’s time for those who value personal and collective freedom to be as clear with our own words and actions. Nebraskans must reject recent anti-LGBTQ laws and stand up against scapegoating. Martin Luther King Jr. said it best: “An injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Kelly A. Seacrest, Lincoln