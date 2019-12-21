Letter, 12/22: Time to rethink balloon release

I believe it's time to create a new tradition other than releasing balloons with the first Husker touchdown. I always enjoyed it, and it was festive and exciting. That was before we knew that it is harmful to wildlife and sea creatures.
Nebraska fans are better than that. I would like to see the university run a competition with Nebraska fans submitting ideas for a new tradition. The winner would receive tickets to every home game for the year. I'm sure we can come up with something exciting and fun but not harmful.
Becky Foster, Lincoln