Letter, 12/22: Time to rethink balloon release

I believe it's time to create a new tradition other than releasing balloons with the first Husker touchdown. I always enjoyed it, and it was festive and exciting. That was before we knew that it is harmful to wildlife and sea creatures.

Nebraska fans are better than that. I would like to see the university run a competition with Nebraska fans submitting ideas for a new tradition. The winner would receive tickets to every home game for the year. I'm sure we can come up with something exciting and fun but not harmful.