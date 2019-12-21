Letter, 12/22: Time to rethink balloon release
View Comments

Letter, 12/22: Time to rethink balloon release

{{featured_button_text}}
NU football vs. Minnesota, 10/20/18

Releasing balloons after the Nebraska football team's first score is a longtime tradition at Memorial Stadium.

 Journal Star file photo

I believe it's time to create a new tradition other than releasing balloons with the first Husker touchdown. I always enjoyed it, and it was festive and exciting. That was before we knew that it is harmful to wildlife and sea creatures.

Nebraska fans are better than that. I would like to see the university run a competition with Nebraska fans submitting ideas for a new tradition. The winner would receive tickets to every home game for the year. I'm sure we can come up with something exciting and fun but not harmful.

Becky Foster, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News