I wondered what to say to Congressman Jeff Fortenberry and Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer, and then I remembered this:

For what is a man profited, if he should gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?

I ask them, “Are you willing to lose your soul for not denouncing the Jan. 6 insurrection? Are you willing to lose your soul for not denouncing lies?”

You can help our country heal. Speak out! Restore the Republican Party!

Nancy Packard, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0