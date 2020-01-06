Letter, 1/7: Time to focus on renewable energy
Letter, 1/7: Time to focus on renewable energy

Wind Power Wyoming

A wind turbine farm owned by PacifiCorp near Glenrock, Wyo. Bigger, more efficient equipment will allow a western U.S. electric utility to redevelop an aging Wyoming wind farm with far fewer turbines while generating the same amount of power. Portland, Oregon-based PacifiCorp plans to replace 68 wind turbines at the Foote Creek I wind farm with 13 turbines over the next year.

 Matt Young, Associated Press

I would like to thank Margaret Vrana for writing her excellent letter to the editor ("The best gift for our children," Dec. 29). It's becoming more and more obvious that we need to create a healthier world free from many forms of pollution that are currently affecting us.

The best way to do this is to focus much more of our efforts on developing renewable sources of energy. They are safer, cleaner and better for the environment. Plus, they will provide us with many needed new jobs.

Yes, we need to start preparing for this transition now. We can no longer afford just to talk about it.

James Anderson, Lincoln

