Letter, 1/7: Time to focus on renewable energy

I would like to thank Margaret Vrana for writing her excellent letter to the editor ("The best gift for our children," Dec. 29). It's becoming more and more obvious that we need to create a healthier world free from many forms of pollution that are currently affecting us.

The best way to do this is to focus much more of our efforts on developing renewable sources of energy. They are safer, cleaner and better for the environment. Plus, they will provide us with many needed new jobs.

Yes, we need to start preparing for this transition now. We can no longer afford just to talk about it.

James Anderson, Lincoln

