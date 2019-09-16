As a northeast Lincoln resident and daily user of Arbor Road between U.S. 77 and North 70th Street, like many others I'm very curious as to the city's long-term plan for this disastrous stretch of road.
For several years, this stretch of road has devolved into an ugly patchwork of concrete, asphalt and mud. Considering the very high volume of heavy trucks using this road, it's not entirely surprising.
However, I continue to be disappointed in the ongoing patchwork that is reapplied periodically. This past year has turned this road into an all-out exercise in defensive driving -- avoiding both potholes and other drivers.
Just one person's opinion, but I feel that this should've had a much higher priority in long term repairs than the recently completed stretch of Havelock Street. I realize it's easy to criticize from afar, but this road has gotten worse and worse for several years and am hopeful there's a long-term solution in the near future.
Perhaps with the recent announcement of the north Lincoln data center nearby, this can get some much-needed attention.
Jeff Kimble, Lincoln