Letter: Time to finish expressway work
Letter: Time to finish expressway work

Highway 30 past Columbus

A four-lane portion of U.S. 30 stretches from Columbus, but other sections remain two lanes despite the Nebraska Expressway System project being approved 33 years ago.

 HANNAH SCHRODT, COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

I am writing in conjunction with the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce's Action Council, a group of 43 business and industry leaders, as we encourage state lawmakers to embrace the unique opportunity before them to complete the long overdue Nebraska Expressway System. Nearly one-third of that state program remains unfinished nearly 35 years after its adoption.

Now is the time to finish the job and fulfill the promise of better statewide infrastructure made to Nebraskans in 1988. The recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, supported by U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Don Bacon, is projected to deliver more than $2.5 billion to Nebraska for road and bridge construction.

There is no better, more cost-effective use of these resources than finishing the Expressway System. As long as Expressway projects remain stalled, more Nebraskans will be killed on dangerous, outdated two-lane highways and our communities will continue to lose economic development opportunities.

In Northeast Nebraska, a key manufacturing and agricultural hub of the state, we know all too well that limited four-lane access is a significant detriment to business and industry expansion.

For years, we’ve been told to be patient. We’ve been told needed project funding can’t be borrowed because we’re a “pay as you go” state. Now, through the aid of the federal infrastructure law, new funding is available and at the ready. Let’s put these dollars to work for Nebraskans by keeping the long-unkept promise of the Expressway System.

In the process we’ll be making better connections between our rural and urban places, saving lives, creating new economic growth opportunities and avoiding the severe cost inflation of further delays.

If not now, when?

Mayor Josh Moenning, Norfolk

