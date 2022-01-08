Letter: Time to finish expressway work

I am writing in conjunction with the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce's Action Council, a group of 43 business and industry leaders, as we encourage state lawmakers to embrace the unique opportunity before them to complete the long overdue Nebraska Expressway System. Nearly one-third of that state program remains unfinished nearly 35 years after its adoption.

Now is the time to finish the job and fulfill the promise of better statewide infrastructure made to Nebraskans in 1988. The recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, supported by U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Don Bacon, is projected to deliver more than $2.5 billion to Nebraska for road and bridge construction.

There is no better, more cost-effective use of these resources than finishing the Expressway System. As long as Expressway projects remain stalled, more Nebraskans will be killed on dangerous, outdated two-lane highways and our communities will continue to lose economic development opportunities.

In Northeast Nebraska, a key manufacturing and agricultural hub of the state, we know all too well that limited four-lane access is a significant detriment to business and industry expansion.