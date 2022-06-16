Letter: Time to embrace public transit

With gasoline prices skyrocketing, severely impacting people's routines, now would be a great time to consider using StarTran as a money-saving alternative. With a little advance planning you can leave your car in the garage and ride the bus.

As we approach city budget time, I would urge the mayor and City Council to make an additional investment in StarTran so that we can have a healthy and robust bus system in Lincoln. Good public transit is necessary in order for job training programs to be a success. The training won't help if a worker can't get to the job site and back home.

Another major concern is the need for a terminal/transfer facility to replace the sidewalks outside of the Gold's Building. The proposed new transit center on Block 101 north of the County-City Building won't be ready for five years from the date we receive a grant to cover its cost. We need plans in place now for an interim location so that the renovation of the Gold's Building can move forward.

Richard Schmeling, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0