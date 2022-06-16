 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Time to embrace public transit

  • 0
CNG StarTran buses

A StarTran bus powered by compressed natural gas (left) leaves the bus stop at 11th and N streets Tuesday, followed by a diesel-powered bus. Lincoln is prioritizing replacing existing vehicles with electric, renewable or alternative fuel ones in the next 19 years.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

With gasoline prices skyrocketing, severely impacting people's routines, now would be a great time to consider using StarTran as a money-saving alternative. With a little advance planning you can leave your car in the garage and ride the bus.

As we approach city budget time, I would urge the mayor and City Council to make an additional investment in StarTran so that we can have a healthy and robust bus system in Lincoln. Good public transit is necessary in order for job training programs to be a success. The training won't help if a worker can't get to the job site and back home.

Another major concern is the need for a terminal/transfer facility to replace the sidewalks outside of the Gold's Building. The proposed new transit center on Block 101 north of the County-City Building won't be ready for five years from the date we receive a grant to cover its cost. We need plans in place now for an interim location so that the renovation of the Gold's Building can move forward. 

Richard Schmeling, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Scary look into the future

Letter: Scary look into the future

Democracy is fragile and the United States is no exception. In 1805 ex-Vice President Aaron Burr attempted to create a private army and a sepa…

Letter: Clarifying terms on AR-15s

Letter: Clarifying terms on AR-15s

President Biden spoke June 2 about gun violence. He repeatedly referred to “assault rifles” and the need to ban them. Either he and his advise…

Letter: A warning on gun laws

Letter: A warning on gun laws

I am tired of the ignorance being displayed every time one of these school shootings occurs. We have thousands of so-called gun safety laws on…

Letter: Flood misplaces the blame

Letter: Flood misplaces the blame

Congressional candidate Mike Flood knoweth not what he talks about. He blames President Biden and Nancy Polosi for everything. Actually it’s t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News