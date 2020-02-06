Letter, 2/7: Time to decide on Pershing, library

Pershing is costing hundreds of thousands of dollars by just letting it sit undeveloped. It is time to move on.

Two decisions need to be made to get things rolling. First, the new downtown library needs to be built at the current location or south of the County-City Building, not at Pershing. The Pershing site only works if it is a shared public-private development. The library board opposes anything but a Taj Mahal that takes the entire block. There are multiple solutions for the new downtown library that don't use Pershing. Time to pick one and get moving.

The second decision was on the council agenda but faded away: Demolish Pershing. It is hard to sell a development site that requires extensive site preparations before construction can start. So the city needs to bite the proverbial stick and do it now.

It will cost around $2 million, a significant sum. The investment can be recouped through TIF funding when the block is developed. A construction-ready block in the heart of downtown Lincoln will sell.

Mayor and council members, it is time to move these projects forward. Make the decisions needed to move these projects from the dusty depths of the comprehensive plan to the ribbon cutting future that Lincoln needs.

Jim Frohman, Lincoln

