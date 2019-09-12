I won't discuss all my near misses of being injured or killed by drivers running red lights. I know many have similar stories. What will it take to find a solution to this problem?
It's gotten to the point that you absolutely can't pull out into traffic on a green light because there is going to be that idiot out there that doesn't believe he or she needs to heed the traffic laws. I'm also not talking about drivers trying to make it through the intersection on a yellow caution. I'm talking about those that see the red and keep right on going with no regard for others' lives.
Also, include those drivers that turn right on red without stopping. Can elected officials look into installing traffic cameras at intersections that can capture license plates, similar to what Iowa has? That way if someone reports a disregard for a red light the film can be viewed and a ticket can be issued.
At least maybe that driver won't be a repeat offender. Someone smarter then me surely has an answer to this problem.
I had someone run a red light right in front of me, and a law enforcement officer behind me did nothing. In his defense, maybe he didn't see it -- but he would have felt it if I'd pulled out on my green. Because I'd have been another statistic.
Maybe if enough of us complain, a solution will be found.
Sandra Ellis, Lincoln