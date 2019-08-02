{{featured_button_text}}
Trump

From left, President Donald Trump, Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross walk to the Rose Garden at the White House on Thursday to discuss the 2020 census.

 Alex Brandon

President Trump is consolidating his personal control over the intelligence community.

Between loyalists such as Attorney General William Barr and pliant CIA and FBI directors, Trump is close to neutralizing intelligence and law enforcement as spoilers in his bid to amass unprecedented executive power.

No support for safeguarding our elections when every state was targeted.

No reassurance that our congressional representatives and senators are trying to represent all of their constituents while Trump and the GOP continue to incite division. No condemnation of racist rants.

No outcry when evidence comes to light that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is not only continuing to separate families and jail children but are also detaining and deporting citizens.

What exactly is the red line for saving our democracy, our country, us? Because this is not a sporting event with sides. We are all losing.

Christina Grosshans, Lincoln

