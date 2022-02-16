Letter: Time is now to get involved

Let's see if I got this right. The Republican National Committee has voted to censure Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on the panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the capitol, in which people died and taxpayers picked up the tab for the damages. The RNC response, and I quote: "The investigation is a persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse."

Really? This begs the question of why Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Mitt Romney and all the others in the chamber caught on video fled for their lives from these peaceful, ordinary citizens.

I suppose most of them don't really believe this, but to get themselves reelected to the club and all its perks, in lock-step they march with Trump and his supporters. Puppets they remain, strings attached to whatever spine they still retain, beholden to neither country nor the constitution they swore to defend, but rather to money, greed and privilege.

The choices are clear. Either wake up and get engaged or numb yourself with the likes of TikTok, soap operas, social media. The proliferation of distractions is like a cancer eating away at the country's core. Time is of the essence.

Jim Starita, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0