Nebraska has decided that we need an ID to vote. The government is charged with figuring out the details and needs to take responsibility for providing those IDs free of charge and at minimum hassle to the voters.

How about creating portable ID machines that could be taken around to assisted living facilities and to the homes of people that don't or can’t get out for health or other reasons? The government needs to take responsibility for hiring people to provide this service.

And now the government wants to add another burden to voting by requiring a notary stamp on early ballots. If they are going to do this, the government also needs to provide the notary service for voters free of charge. The same people providing the portable IDs can also be notaries.

At the very least, how about having this ID and notary service available at libraries, in post offices and in other public service locations around the state such as grocery stores that already have post offices? The demand for IDs has created a problem. How about some solutions?

Edith Matteson, Lincoln