 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Time for stricter campsite rules
0 comments

Letter: Time for stricter campsite rules

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trail camps

Garbage bags, blankets and bike parts line a north Lincoln trail after the city hired a crew to clean out abandoned encampments in the nearby woods.

 Peter Salter

As a longtime Lincoln resident, I would recommend the city take a serious look at the temporary hands off policy in regards to the homeless camps coming up on May 17 ("North Lincoln bike trail crowded with campsites during pandemic," April 30).

With my job, I spend a substantial amount of time on the West Coast in cites such as Seattle, Portland and Oakland. What I see in these places with the homeless population is absolutely horrific.

I have compassion for the homeless and sympathy for those who are less fortunate. But the situation in Lincoln will only get way worse and more dangerous unless a policy is created disallowing these types of encampments.

Out here, it is truly unbelievable what these cities allow; the size of some of these encampments is eye-popping. The encampments are literally up against the back fence of people’s yards in many places. The amount of trash they generate is unreal, and where they use the bathroom is easily answered, yet illegal.

Keep Lincoln nice and safe. Trails and parks should not be areas where homeless people are allowed to live, breaking the law in many ways and making users of the trail feel unsafe.

I urge the departments and agencies that meet Monday to take a stricter approach to homeless encampments to prevent the issue from worsening. If they don’t, it most certainly will get worse and likely way, way worse. Please keep Lincoln clean and safe.

Aaron Lee Jakub, Beaverton, Oregon

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fordham game a travesty
Letters

Letter: Fordham game a travesty

I am a proud graduate of Fordham University. And while I take pride in Fordham’s Patriot League-level football team, what in the world is goin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News