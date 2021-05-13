Letter: Time for stricter campsite rules

As a longtime Lincoln resident, I would recommend the city take a serious look at the temporary hands off policy in regards to the homeless camps coming up on May 17 ("North Lincoln bike trail crowded with campsites during pandemic," April 30).

With my job, I spend a substantial amount of time on the West Coast in cites such as Seattle, Portland and Oakland. What I see in these places with the homeless population is absolutely horrific.

I have compassion for the homeless and sympathy for those who are less fortunate. But the situation in Lincoln will only get way worse and more dangerous unless a policy is created disallowing these types of encampments.

Out here, it is truly unbelievable what these cities allow; the size of some of these encampments is eye-popping. The encampments are literally up against the back fence of people’s yards in many places. The amount of trash they generate is unreal, and where they use the bathroom is easily answered, yet illegal.