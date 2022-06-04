 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Time for political 911 call

People leave the Uvalde Civic Center after a shooting Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

We've been instructed to call 911 in times of emergency. The horrible murders of school children and their teachers last week are only one instance of emergency that we confront.

In addition to gun violence, we are threatened by increasing inequality, racial injustice, maldistributed health care, political extremism, climate catastrophe, attacks on our democratic process and more.

The Uvalde, Texas, school children did call 911 and found deaf ears. On all these issues, I assume that our "911" is the ballot box and political leadership. Must our pleas for help meet a similar response, and we also continue to suffer the consequences?

Jerry Petr, Lincoln

