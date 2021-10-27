Letter: Time for oil independence

Finally! An article in the left-leaning Journal Star that calls it like it is.

Marc Thiessen’s column “The second coming of Carter” (Oct. 19) gives actual information on this train wreck of an administration's attempt to bring the United States’ oil industry to a halt.

The U.S. sits on top of the largest oil reserves in the world, yet we are dependent on foreign countries -- and we are paying dearly for it. This is just one example of the Biden administration’s attempt to cripple the United States and make it completely dependent on others.

With the ports full of freighters that aren’t allowed to unload because of California’s asinine truck regulations, gas and heating oil at outlandish prices and inflation out of control, you would think that the people of the U.S. would see that it is time to put America first.

United States oil production and U.S manufacturing needs to be ramped up so that we don’t need to rely on other countries.

Thad Emerson, Whitman

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0