Why did Nebraska's rural areas vote overwhelmingly for Republicans? They trusted the people they voted for in Congress and in the Legislature. The small local papers have published views of their elected officials weekly, which are well read and trusted by the people.

Some elected officials have given credence to the false election-related statements of Donald Trump, or at least not corrected them. Biden‘s win was clearly proven with the recounts in the states in question.

It is sad, but I do not blame any of my friends and neighbors for believing Trump was cheated and did not win the election. But members of Congress and top officials should know better.

The saddest part of the current situation is the mistrust of the mainstream media. Truth exists. It is still important in newspapers and mainstream channels. An independent media is essential for a democracy to survive. Our mainstream media deserves trust.

Nebraska has a severe problem since it has become nearly a one-party state. The big disadvantage of a one-party state is that party's ability to keep things that the public.

I challenge my elected representatives in the Congress and my legislative representative to state whether they think former President Trump lied or not instead of avoiding the question with a mealy-mouthed statement that Biden is president.

George "Bill" Burrows, Adams, state senator 1975-1982