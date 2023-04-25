Lincoln has become the homicide capital of Nebraska. Five of them in 2023.

We had 11 homicides in 2022. That’s a fact that can’t be misrepresented. (Lincoln has five to Omaha's one in 2023)

The FBI recommends 2.0 officers per 1,000 residents. Lincoln’s officer ratio is 1.1 per 1,000. Grand Island is 1.5 per 1,000 and Omaha is 1.9 per 1,000.

LPD authorized strength is 366 officers

When Mayor Gaylor Baird took office Lincoln had 346 police officers, and now we have 336 (which includes new recruits in the academy or in FTO phase. Otherwise the number of officers would be 320).

The gangs and criminals have infiltrated Lincoln and continue to make our community unsafe.

Our men and women of the Lincoln Police Department have endorsed Suzanne Geist to be our next mayor.

It’s time for new leadership.

Vote for Suzanne Geist for mayor.

Tom Nesbitt, Lincoln, Retired Colonel, Nebraska State Patrol