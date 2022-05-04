 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Time for new leadership

Twenty years is too long. Our current county board representative, Deb Schorr, has already served five -- yes, five -- terms on the county board,  resulting in a 20 year career of politics. I think it’s time for some new fresh leadership on the board.

Leadership that will push back against our ever-growing property tax. Leadership that will stand up for Republican values.

Please join me in voting for new, fresh leadership on the Lancaster County Board in District 3. I am voting for Matt Schulte, and you should too.

I have worked with him for seven years, and I have had a front-row seat to his integrity and character. Matt Schulte will represent us well on the Lancaster County Board.

Tyler Carter, Holland

Matt Schulte

Matt Schulte, 2022 Lancaster County Board candidate

 Courtesy photo
