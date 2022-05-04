Letter: Time for new leadership

Twenty years is too long. Our current county board representative, Deb Schorr, has already served five -- yes, five -- terms on the county board, resulting in a 20 year career of politics. I think it’s time for some new fresh leadership on the board.

Leadership that will push back against our ever-growing property tax. Leadership that will stand up for Republican values.

Please join me in voting for new, fresh leadership on the Lancaster County Board in District 3. I am voting for Matt Schulte, and you should too.

I have worked with him for seven years, and I have had a front-row seat to his integrity and character. Matt Schulte will represent us well on the Lancaster County Board.

Tyler Carter, Holland

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0