daylight savings

It seems that no one likes daylight saving time. It disrupts our lives twice a year.

I say let's get rid of it like other states have done. Why not have legislative action or a statewide ballot initiative?

But of course, even if we do get it changed, to permanent standard time for Nebraska, it has to be approved by Big Brother, the federal government.

Thomas Bodensteiner, Lincoln

