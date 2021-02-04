 Skip to main content
Letter: Time for nation to move on
Trump

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

It's so good to know our fine political leaders in Washington, D.C., are hard at work with another impeachment and trial of former President Trump.

So what if it's unconstitutional. Just a minor detail. These brave folks don't care. Good to know these tremendous individuals are not fiddling around with minor and bothersome problems such as COVID-19 causing millions of Americans to suffer from loss of jobs, loss of a place to live because of evictions, small businesses going bankrupt and a slow rollout of COVID vaccine. (Trump's fault, of course.)

Of course, there's a whole host of other problems America is facing, but the important thing here is to focus on Trump forever getting impeached. And if this impeachment doesn't get him convicted, I'm sure Nancy Pelosi and her minions are already planning multiple additional impeachments.

Yes, indeed, being a hater is just awesome.

Lou Rybij, Lincoln

