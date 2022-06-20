 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Time for action on O Street

O Street crash

A portion of O Street, located near the site of the crash at the 52nd Street intersection, is painted by black tire marks after traditional cruise nights over Memorial Day weekend.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

I was relieved to read Andrew Wegley’s recent articles in which Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Police Chief Teresa Ewins expressed concern about O Street.

I live 11 blocks south of Wyuka Cemetery and haven’t slept with my windows open for years. I am not opposed to people displaying their vehicles and exchanging waves. I grew up in a city where teenagers cruised. O Street is not a cruising street. It is a dangerous race track.

I have witnessed a man standing on the seat of his moving motorcycle in thick traffic, cars and bikes traveling 60 to 70 mph, drivers veering lane to lane, ignoring lights, stop signs, etc. Our streets reflect this lack of respect.

O Street looks just awful. The streets, curbs and medians are damaged and burn marks are everywhere. Our visitors gush over the Haymarket but then ask why our streets look like a third-world country's.

I know this is complicated, but it is time for action. Some states employ automated speed camera technology to issue citations, but Nebraska outlawed cameras. Wegley’s articles shed light on successes of other cities in traffic control that worked, and we need to try some new strategies and quit talking about what doesn’t work.

Most of us take pride in our neighborhoods, yards and homes. We spend money, pay taxes and obey laws. We deserve a reasonable amount of peace at night, streets in good repair and a safe drive to our local merchants.

Sandra K. Sullivan, Lincoln

